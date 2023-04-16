Luke Maile -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

  • Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • Maile picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 81 games played (38.3%), including multiple hits on nine occasions (11.1%).
  • He went yard in 3.7% of his games in 2022 (three of 81), including 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Maile picked up an RBI in 15 of 81 games last season (18.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 17 of 81 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 28
.221 AVG .221
.290 OBP .313
.358 SLG .291
7 XBH 6
3 HR 0
11 RBI 6
27/8 K/BB 27/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 39
16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
