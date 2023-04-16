Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Senzel -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on April 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- In 54.5% of his 110 games last season, Senzel picked up a hit. He also had 24 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 110 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in five of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 of 110 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them.
- In 38 of 110 games last year (34.5%) he scored a run, and in six of those games (5.5%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.