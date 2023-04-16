On Sunday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .298 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • He ranks 56th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Steer has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Steer has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 14 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
