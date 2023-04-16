The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl has 16 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .327 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Friedl has recorded a hit in 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%), including five multi-hit games (35.7%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Friedl has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Nola (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.04 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.04), 74th in WHIP (1.500), and 40th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
