Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 152nd in slugging.
- Stephenson has had a hit in 11 of 14 games this season (78.6%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- In seven games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.72 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (0-2 with a 7.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 7.04 ERA ranks 84th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 40th.
