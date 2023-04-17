Jake Fraley -- hitting .233 with a double, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has two doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Fraley has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

