Jonathan India -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.924) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 50th in slugging.

India will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.

India has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits five times (33.3%).

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, India has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 12 games this season (80.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

