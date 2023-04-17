Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Garcia -- batting .241 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.