Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .172 with a home run and a walk.
- Newman has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (30.0%), Newman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays are sending Beeks (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
