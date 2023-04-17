Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Phillies.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)
- Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
- In 60 of 110 games last year (54.5%) Senzel had at least one hit, and in 24 of those contests (21.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel drove in a run in 19.1% of his games last season (21 of 110), with more than one RBI in four of them (3.6%).
- He scored in 34.5% of his 110 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.5% of those games (six).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|49
|.242
|AVG
|.217
|.302
|OBP
|.289
|.323
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|48/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|5
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|51
|32 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (54.9%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (19.6%)
|20 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (35.3%)
|3 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
- The Rays gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Beeks (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
