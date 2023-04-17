The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Brandon Lowe and Jonathan India among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSOH
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

  • The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
    • Cincinnati games have gone over the point total three times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 9.7 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

  • The Reds have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win three times (27.3%) in those contests.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 15 games with a total.
  • The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-4 1-5 4-4 2-5 2-8 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.