On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson has two doubles and eight walks while hitting .294.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 152nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 11 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
  • In seven games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 15 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.54 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Beeks (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.