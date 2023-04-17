Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Wil Myers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.
- In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Myers has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (26.7%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.4 per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Beeks (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
