Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 10-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Hawks have put up (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.
- The Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.
