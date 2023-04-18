Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jason Vosler -- hitting .103 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
- This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.88 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 22-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
