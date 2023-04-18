Jason Vosler -- hitting .103 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.

This season, Vosler has tallied at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (33.3%), Vosler has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

