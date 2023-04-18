On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

  • Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Senzel picked up at least one hit 60 times last year in 110 games played (54.5%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (21.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (four times).
  • He scored a run in 34.5% of his games last season (38 of 110), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 49
.242 AVG .217
.302 OBP .289
.323 SLG .286
10 XBH 8
3 HR 2
13 RBI 12
48/16 K/BB 28/14
5 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 51
32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%)
3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Bradley will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 22-year-old righty.
