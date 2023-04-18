On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate (2022)

Senzel hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

Senzel picked up at least one hit 60 times last year in 110 games played (54.5%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (21.8%).

He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last season (110 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

Senzel picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 110 (19.1%), including multiple RBIs in 3.6% of those games (four times).

He scored a run in 34.5% of his games last season (38 of 110), with two or more runs on six occasions (5.5%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 49 .242 AVG .217 .302 OBP .289 .323 SLG .286 10 XBH 8 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 48/16 K/BB 28/14 5 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 51 32 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (54.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (19.6%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (35.3%) 3 (5.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.6%)

