How to Watch the Reds vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park against Taj Bradley, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.
- Fueled by 45 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 82 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.577 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo (2-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lodolo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-2
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-3
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matt Strahm
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jalen Beeks
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Taj Bradley
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Vince Velásquez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.