The Cincinnati Reds and Curt Casali, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .238 with a walk.

Casali has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Casali has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

