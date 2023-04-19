Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler is hitting .167 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
- This season, Vosler has totaled at least one hit in six of 16 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (five of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .180 to opposing hitters.
