After batting .314 with four doubles, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

India has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has homered in one game this year.

India has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 of 17 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

