Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .216.
- In five of 12 games this season (41.7%), Newman has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0%.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- Rasmussen (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.60 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.