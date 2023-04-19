After going -for- in his most recent game, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Luke Maile At The Plate (2022)

  • Maile hit .221 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 38.3% of his games last season (31 of 81), Maile got a base hit, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 3.7% of his games last season (81 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 of 81 games last year (18.5%), Maile picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 17 of 81 games a year ago (21.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 28
.221 AVG .221
.290 OBP .313
.358 SLG .291
7 XBH 6
3 HR 0
11 RBI 6
27/8 K/BB 27/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
42 GP 39
16 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
5 (11.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Rasmussen (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.60 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .180 batting average against him.
