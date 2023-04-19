The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET. Brandon Lowe and Spencer Steer have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +180 moneyline odds to win. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: BSOH
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -225 +180 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

  • The Reds have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
  • Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and lost both games.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 17 games with a total this season.
  • The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-5 1-5 4-4 3-6 2-9 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.