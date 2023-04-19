The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds meet on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET. Brandon Lowe and Spencer Steer have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +180 moneyline odds to win. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 9.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +180 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 17 games with a total this season.

The Reds have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 1-5 4-4 3-6 2-9 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.