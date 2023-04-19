On Wednesday, April 19 at 12:35 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (15-3) visit the Cincinnati Reds (7-10) at Great American Ball Park in the rubber game of the series. Drew Rasmussen will get the nod for the Rays, while Levi Stoudt will take the hill for the Reds.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Reds have +190 odds to play spoiler. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (2-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Rays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Rays with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $29.00.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 15 out of the 17 games, or 88.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Tampa Bay has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have been listed as an underdog of +190 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Reds vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Curt Casali 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

