On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and seven RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (29.4%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings