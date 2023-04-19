Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wil Myers -- hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .242 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Myers has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this season (23.5%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.4 per game).
- Rasmussen (2-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .180 batting average against him.
