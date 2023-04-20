Mikal Bridges and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 96-84 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Bridges put up 21 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.1 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.0 PRA 34.5 27.8 34.2 PR -- 24.5 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.4



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the 76ers

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.2 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 41 21 5 7 2 0 1 4/15/2023 34 30 5 1 2 1 0 4/9/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/11/2023 34 23 6 1 3 0 2 11/7/2022 44 15 5 1 1 1 0

