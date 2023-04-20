The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Pirates are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+135). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-6 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 11 of 18 chances this season.

The Reds have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 1-5 4-5 3-6 2-10 5-1

