Spencer Steer is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 20, when he went 2-for-3 against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.424) and total hits (16) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine of 15 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

