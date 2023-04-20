TJ Friedl -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 45th in slugging.

Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this season (13 of 18), with at least two hits five times (27.8%).

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Friedl has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

