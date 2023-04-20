On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

Roansy Contreras TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .274 with two doubles and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 160th in the league in slugging.

In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 18 games played this season, he has not homered.

In eight games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings