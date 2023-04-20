Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and six RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .274 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 160th in the league in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his 18 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In eight games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 18 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Contreras (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 6.00 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
