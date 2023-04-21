After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .179.

In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Vosler has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler has picked up an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

