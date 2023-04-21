Jason Vosler Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Jason Vosler and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jason Vosler At The Plate
- Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .179.
- In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Vosler has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Vosler has picked up an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
