The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .160 with a double and three walks.

In three of seven games this season, Senzel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Senzel has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

