The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

  • Senzel is batting .160 with a double and three walks.
  • In three of seven games this season, Senzel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Senzel has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Keller (1-0) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.80), 53rd in WHIP (1.394), and 27th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
