Friday's 9:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Timberwolves, 122-113, on Wednesday. Murray scored a team-high 40 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in three rebounds and five assists. Edwards had 41 points, plus two rebounds and four assists, for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 40 3 5 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 27 9 9 0 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 16 6 0 1 0 2

Timberwolves' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 41 2 4 2 3 6 Rudy Gobert 19 8 4 0 1 0 Mike Conley 14 1 7 0 0 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards paces the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points per game), and averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.6 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson is putting up 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.7 per game), and he averages 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell is putting up 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 29% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown DEN 14.5 3.9 3.3 1.4 0.7 0.6 Anthony Edwards MIN 25 4.5 4.4 1.5 1.1 2.7 Jamal Murray DEN 15.2 2.7 4.4 0.8 0.4 2.4 Rudy Gobert MIN 10.8 12.4 2.3 0.5 1.1 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 11.5 5.6 2.9 0.7 0.6 0.5 Kyle Anderson MIN 10.7 5.6 5.8 1.4 1.1 0.7

