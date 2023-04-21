How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Friday at PNC Park against Mitch Keller, who is expected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 15 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
- The Reds' .241 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 85 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.36 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.583 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (2-0) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 14-3
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jalen Beeks
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|L 10-0
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Taj Bradley
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.