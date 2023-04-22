Curt Casali -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .238 with a walk.
  • In four of seven games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates will send Hill (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4).
