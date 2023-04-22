Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 22
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.
With prop bets in place for Antetokounmpo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|31.1
|26.2
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.8
|10.2
|Assists
|5.5
|5.7
|6.2
|PRA
|43.5
|48.6
|42.6
|PR
|--
|42.9
|36.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.7
|0.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 17.2% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 3.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.
- Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|11
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|36
|35
|15
|11
|0
|1
|1
