Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .172 with a double and three walks.
- Senzel has picked up a hit in four games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
