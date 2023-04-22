Saturday's contest at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-7) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (7-13) at 6:35 PM ET (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Rich Hill (1-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Cessa (0-2) for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have failed to cover the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have come away with four wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 1-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (87 total, 4.4 per game).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.

