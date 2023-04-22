On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.344 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in total hits (17) this season while batting .304 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 64.7% of his 17 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Steer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine of 17 games so far this season.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings