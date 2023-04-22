After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • He ranks 66th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 153rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Hill (1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.