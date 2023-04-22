Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .275 with three doubles and nine walks.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 153rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Hill (1-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 74th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
