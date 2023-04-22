After hitting .205 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Wil Myers and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .214.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Myers has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Hill (1-2) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.57 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (5.57), 61st in WHIP (1.333), and 74th in K/9 (6.4).
