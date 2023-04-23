After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has two doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .211.
  • In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Fraley has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.12, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.