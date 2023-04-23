Jason Vosler -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler is batting .169 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

This season, Vosler has posted at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Vosler has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (six of 19), with two or more RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings