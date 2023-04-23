Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) facing off at PNC Park (on April 23) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Vince Velasquez (2-2) against the Reds and Hunter Greene.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Reds have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
  • The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Cincinnati has been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (88 total runs).
  • Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 18 Rays L 10-0 Nick Lodolo vs Taj Bradley
April 19 Rays L 8-0 Levi Stoudt vs Drew Rasmussen
April 20 @ Pirates L 4-3 Luke Weaver vs Roansy Contreras
April 21 @ Pirates L 4-2 Graham Ashcraft vs Mitch Keller
April 22 @ Pirates L 2-1 Luis Cessa vs Rich Hill
April 23 @ Pirates - Hunter Greene vs Vince Velásquez
April 24 Rangers - Nick Lodolo vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 25 Rangers - Luke Weaver vs Martín Pérez
April 26 Rangers - Graham Ashcraft vs Jon Gray
April 28 @ Athletics - Luis Cessa vs Kyle Muller
April 29 @ Athletics - Hunter Greene vs Shintaro Fujinami

