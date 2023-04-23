How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 15 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with a .353 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 88 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.554 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Greene (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed three innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- In four starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Rays
|L 10-0
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Taj Bradley
|4/19/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Levi Stoudt
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Roansy Contreras
|4/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Mitch Keller
|4/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Rich Hill
|4/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Vince Velásquez
|4/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Martín Pérez
|4/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jon Gray
|4/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Muller
|4/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Shintaro Fujinami
