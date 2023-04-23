As they try to secure the series sweep, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) at PNC Park on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-110). An 8-run over/under has been set in the game.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Vince Velasquez - PIT (2-2, 5.12 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 4.24 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have won all six games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Pirates won all of the four games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have won in four, or 23.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 27th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

