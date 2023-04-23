The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild is hitting .226 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • In six of 18 games this season, Fairchild has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Velasquez (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.12 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
