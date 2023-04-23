The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and an RBI), battle starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .226 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

In six of 18 games this season, Fairchild has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings