TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl leads Cincinnati with 22 hits, batting .306 this season with seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Friedl is batting .313 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Friedl has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Pirates allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Velasquez makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
