Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rangers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .147 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .197 with two doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- In nine of 20 games this year (45.0%) Fraley has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (5.40), 58th in WHIP (1.477), and 20th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
